Featured Stories
- Parents press Fenwick for answers on postseason ban
PEABODY — Parents and student-athletes were given an opportunity to ask questions and express their frustrations over the MIAA’s decision
- Marijuana recommendations made in Saugus
SAUGUS — After a review period that stretched across five months, Town Manager Scott Crabtree and the committee he established
- Fishing event raises $20K for veterans
LYNN — More than 200 veterans participated in Freedom Fish Lynn, a free saltwater-fishing day that raises money for veterans
- National Grid inspecting in Swampscott after dog survives electric-plate shock
SWAMPSCOTT — National Grid crews inspected handholes across town this weekend after a local woman’s dog suffered an electric shock
- Four female administrators leave Saugus Public Schools
SAUGUS — Four female administrators have left the town’s public schools in recent months, a wave of departures that comes
Latest News
- Parents press Fenwick for answers on postseason ban
PEABODY — Parents and student-athletes were given an opportunity to ask questions and express their frustrations over the MIAA’s decision
- Marijuana recommendations made in Saugus
SAUGUS — After a review period that stretched across five months, Town Manager Scott Crabtree and the committee he established
- Man who barricaded self in Saugus home taken to hospital
SAUGUS — A 38-year-old “emotionally distressed” man who barricaded himself inside a home armed with a pipe was taken to